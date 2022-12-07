Christmas is coming early for Eagles fans, on the field and now off.

Eagles center Jason Kelce says he loves Christmas and wanted to help spread some joy this holiday season, so he helped create the Eagles' Christmas album.

The album is called "A Philly Special Christmas."

In a mini documentary on YouTube, these players are having just as much fun in the recording studio in Conshohocken as they are out on the football field these days.

They recorded the album this summer, and have been releasing a new song every Friday.

They brought in real musicians and gathered some guys from the offensive line who have some impressive pipes: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Kelce.

And it is impressive.

"I think Jordan is just using football to launch his singing career," Kelce says in the video.

There are 7 tracks. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is part of the last track.

It all started a year ago, when Kelce and his teammates were volunteering at the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's toy drive last year during the holidays. They wanted to do more, so they made this album, and all proceeds from the album will go to the treatment center.

The entire album will be available to stream on December 23, just in time for the team's Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Merry Christmas, Philadelphia... except you Dallas," Kelce says at the end of "Santa Clause is Coming to Town," as the studio crew laughs.

The limited edition vinyl is being sold online for $75, though it's currently sold out. There will be another release of records on Friday morning, and you have to sign up on the website to get a shot at buying it.

You can pre-order a digital copy on iTunes, and you can stream the songs that have already been released on Spotify.