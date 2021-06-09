EASTON, Pa. - This week, 8-year-old Ben decided to sell lemonade and treats on behalf of Alex's Lemonade Stand, which raises funding for childhood cancer.
He chose that mission because childhood cancer research receives less than 4% of funding from the National Cancer Institute.
It's a cause that's extremely close to Ben and his family's hearts.
Ben was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a rare form of childhood kidney cancer, in 2016. He was just 3 years old, and had his kidney removed and received treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
He's a two-time survivor of a stage 4 Wilms tumor, and has been cancer-free for three years now!
Ben is finishing up second grade at Forks Elementary School, and is excited to return to in-person learning this fall.
His favorite subject is math, and he says even in second grade, he knows that 4% of funding isn't enough for kids battling cancer.
Ben's stand raised more than $4,300 this week, and the total is still going up!
He plans to hold a lemonade stand each summer at his home in Easton to support research and developments in childhood cancer.
Donations are accepted online.
