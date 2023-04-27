A dancer and owner of a dance studio in the Lehigh Valley is showing us how movement and music can heal.

Easton's Solo Expression is on West Berwick Street in Easton.

Anthony Harris opened the studio in 2021. He knows first-hand how dance can change your life, because he says it saved his.

He wanted to make sure dance was accessible to everyone, so his classes focus on helping at-risk youth and those who are physically and mentally challenged move.

Through his dance therapy, dancers are able to express their emotions and control their body movement. Some are non-verbal, and here they can move how they want.

Dancing gives these students more control over their lives, and Anthony says that can be empowering.

He says these folks are underserved when it comes to the arts.

Anthony has been dancing since he was 13 and by 18, he was a professional dancer with the legendary ENVY dance group out of Newark. The group revitalized street dance.

He offers classes at his studio. His space used to be at the Merchant Mall but you'll find him at 600 West Berwick Street in Easton now. They are gearing up for a big dance showcase coming this summer.