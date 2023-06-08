If you enjoy shopping at the Easton Public Market, you can now help it take the number one spot.

Easton Public Market is in the running and could be named America's best in a USA Today poll.

Vote here

The annual poll ranks all the markets in the country by letting readers vote, and Easton's market is on this year's ballot.

There are 20 markets on the list.

The Easton Public market is known as the country's oldest, continuous open-air market. This is its 271st year.

It was founded in 1752, when folks would gather in the city's "Great Square" to buy and trade food and goods.

Besides food and crafts these days, there are also classes you can take at the market, live music and samples.

At last check Thursday morning, Easton Public Market was in third place behind Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia and Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

You can vote daily until the poll closes on July 3 at noon.