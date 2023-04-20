A small town in western Australia was at the center of a once-in-a-decade phenomenon: a hybrid solar eclipse.

The spectacular event drew enthusiasts and visitors from across the country and the world.

They all traveled to the small town of Exmouth, and the surrounding Ningaloo Coast to try and get the best seat for this solar event, when the sun, the earth and the moon all aligned for one minute.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and just folks who were interested all gathered at a viewing site in town.

A local tourism authority says the town, which has a population of 3,000, was expecting about 20,000 for the event.

One eclipse hunter from the U.S. says he's witnessed around 20 eclipses.

He took an hours-long flight to Perth and drove the rest of the way to be in Exmouth to experience this one.

"So it's the three most significant planetary bodies for our existence going into perfect alignment, like three notes on a guitar: the sun which provides us all of our life energy, the Earth which nurtures us and the moon that keeps us in rhythm, all lining up. It's more powerful than anything you can ever experience," he said.

They were ready for the tourists. They've been working on supporting this event for more than a year here.

There was live music, stargazing tours and astronomy education programs for kids.

The area is hoping this eclipse will kick off a tourism boom.

Matt Woods from the Perth Observatory says events like this stir the human psyche and people just want to be a part of it.