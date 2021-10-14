A British family received the shock of a lifetime when they found out they had a quarter of a million dollars sitting right in their yard, but it wasn't cash.
It all began when a family in England decided to sell their home. They decided to sell off some items to help make the move a little easier.
Among the items for sale were two statues that were sitting in their garden.
The family says they bought the statues at an auction 15 years ago for a few hundred bucks. When listing them this year, they found out just how valuable they really are.
They thought the 3-foot statues were replicas of ancient Egyptian relics, but when Mander Auctioneers put them on the auction block this past weekend, eagle-eyed bidders realized they were the real thing, dating back thousands of years.
Bidding started at just $400 dollars. It soon reached nearly $137,000, and Auctioneer James Mander said he thought it would stop there, but soon the bid climbed all the way up to $265,000.
The bidding lasted a total of 15 minutes, with the winning bid going to an international gallery.