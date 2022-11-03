An after-school program in Missouri is showing students that, even if they have different abilities, they're all the same.

Instructors at Chinn Elementary School in Kansas City believe everyone should have the chance to play sports if they want to, regardless of how they get around.

That's why they started a flag football after-school program, with a specific focus on making sure everyone can play.

Third-grader Jaxon Grinter loves football, so he says getting to play on the field for his first time was a dream come true.

And when his mom found out he was going to get the chance to play, she says it was emotional.

"It just lightens your heart. It's not hard to include all kids of all abilities," said Leigh Grinter, Jaxon's mom.

It was a beautiful sight to see -- Jaxon getting the opportunity to play alongside kids his own age.

Organizers say the program is meant to show students that everyone belongs, no matter the challenges.

"You know it's amazing to see it, it's cool that they know that everyone can belong," said Ryan Stewart, instructor.

This is the first year organizers have held the after-school flag football events.

Instructors say they were surprised by how popular it was.

About 70 kids came to the first meet, so organizers say the program is likely here to stay.