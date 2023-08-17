It's national Elvis week, and in Maine, fans honored the king of rock and roll with a record-breaking attempt.

There were lots of side burns in Augusta, Maine, this week as Elvis impersonators from all over came together to try and break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Elvis impersonators.

"Elvis has left the building." They had to say that more than just a few times because hundreds of Elvis impersonators showed up, but sadly, not enough to break the record. The good news is they had a lot of fun trying.

The record for the largest gathering of Elvis impersonators stands at 895. That was set back in 2014 at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina.

They were hoping to have about 1,200 in Augusta, but they just didn't make it.

So why Augusta, Maine? The civic center is celebrating 50 years this year, and they wanted to mark Elvis' one and only performance in Maine. It was at the Augusta Civic Center in 1977. Elvis was scheduled to perform in Portland a few months later, but he died the day before that show at just 42 years old.

There are many rules when you try to break a Guinness World Record, and for this one, impersonators had to dress in one of three Elvis costumes: jailhouse rock, dressy Elvis or the famous jumpsuit.