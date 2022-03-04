EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus High School Dance Team is in Florida for the NDA National Championship.
The dancers arrived in Florida Thursday. They will practice Friday morning before competing in prelims Friday night.
If they score high enough, they will move on to the next round on Saturday.
At the beginning of the week, the thought of performing there was just a dream because the team wasn't planning to go. The trip came together in a matter of days.
In order to compete, the team needed to raise $15,000 dollars to cover travel and other costs.
As soon as the coach was given approal for the trip, she started a GoFundMe page and got the word out.
Parents, friends, teachers, administrators, alumni, and businesses chipped in. 23 hours later, the team reached its goal.
The dancers say they are beyond grateful, especially the seniors.
"We were watching the funds and trying to keep our hopes up and the motivation to finally get there, it just feels very unreal," said senior Katie Jansen.
"I think I texted our coach 85 times. I'm crying, this is insane. Just to be able to go with these girls one more time, it's crazy," said said senior Izzy Kun.
This is the team's first time back at Nationals since 2020.
The coach said the 2020 competition happened the weekend before everything shut down because of COVID-19.