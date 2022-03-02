When WFMZ first met Exeter Township couple Eric and Noel Lauman, Eric was very sick.
He was just 33, and it was years after he had a severe reaction to a medication he was taking for his Crohn's disease. He was in end-stage renal failure and needed a kidney transplant.
That process took a year and a half, but finally this past August, Eric found his match and got his donor.
Eric and Noel are the parents of two children, and being married they share a lot of things - well they can now add kidney to the list. Family, friends and strangers stepped up to test to see if they would be a match for Eric, including his wife Noel.
Turns out, Noel was a match and she was able to donate her kidney to him. It's been about 8 months from their surgeries at the Hospital at the University of Penn, and Noel is recovered.
She says she's feeling better than even before surgery, in the best shape she's ever been in, and Eric is doing great. He has this message of hope for anyone who is waiting for a life-saving transplant.
"You just need to keep up hope, your day will come that they will find a match for you, he said. "I know that mentally it can be taxing and stressful but you just have to keep the faith, keep up hope that your transplant will come through and that you can hopefully move on to a better way of life."
Noel and Eric are now advocates for living donors, as they say living donors are the best donors because a living person's organ provides the most longevity, quickest recovery and the best chance of acceptance of the kidney.
The first step to becoming a living donor is to fill out a questionnaire provided by Penn Medicine.