It only took one social media post asking for help before that help started flooding in for a farm family in Virginia.

The family was looking for a horse who would take care of a foal who's mother died right after giving birth.

The foal is named Gia, and her mother died from complications after giving birth, so that left Gia without a mom to take care of her.

With no one to raise Gia, her owner was worried about her upbringing. But, with one post on social media, help for the foal came flooding in.

Gia's human mom, Paula Hursey, says so many offers to help take care of Gia came in. One of them was from another horse owner who suggested her horse, Beauty, could act as a foster mother.

Paula and Beauty's owner started working on the details to get Beauty and Gia together, and they decided to have Beauty live at Paula's farm so she could raise Gia.

Beauty will be with Gia for about 6 months.

Paula says she was touched by the offer to help.

"For somebody else to take off property having never even met us we thought that was just mind blowing we were just ... we couldn't believe it," Paula said.

And so far so good. When the two got together, Beauty slipped right into the mother role and seems to be looking after Gia.

Beauty's owner says she hopes being a foster to other baby horses is something Beauty can continue doing after her time with Gia.