It's a pet owner's worst nightmare. Someone accidentally leaves a gate open and the dog escapes.
That's what happened to a family in Texas. They thought they wouldn't see their pup again, but two years later, they are back together.
The family lived in Texas and lost their dog, Max, in El Paso in 2019. Max ran off, and owners Yesenia and Richard didn't see him again.
Six months later, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska.
Two weeks ago, someone called to tell them Max was found just minutes from their old home.
Yesenia and Richard were so excited, but they had one problem -- they could not afford the trip to Texas to retrieve the pup.
The shelter started a GoFundMe to raise money, and a secret benefactor known only as "Barry" stepped in to help.
"Barry" sent Richard a ticket to fly to Texas to get Max and return home.
So how were Max's owners found?
Before moving to Omaha, Yesenia updated their address with the American Kennel Association. That info was used to track them down after Max's microchip was scanned.