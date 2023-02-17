The PTA at Liberty Bell Elementary School has a science committee and they invited organizations from around the Lehigh Valley, college groups that focus on science, and parents to showcase science in action.

The high school robotics team was there. They were demonstrating this cool robot they built.

Southern Lehigh's girls who code group was there too. They were showing how to code video games.

And that was the purpose of the night - to show a little bit about what's possible in the world of science and really make it accessible to kids at a young age.

The school's first science night was back in 2020, but because of the pandemic this is the first one they've held since then so most of the kids had never been to one before.

Science is often not taught until the later grades so this was a way for the students to see that science is fun from a very early age.

Reps from 16 groups were there to chat with the kids about what they love about science.