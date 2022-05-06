A Texas family has entered the DC and Marvel Universe to help a 3-year-old power through his cancer treatment.
Leone Hernandez was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last summer.
His mother, Natalia, told People Magazine it all started when they noticed Leo was having frequent nosebleeds. They took him to the doctor and received the unthinkable diagnosis.
Since that diagnosis, Leo has spent a lot of time at Children's Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He has lost all of his curls from the constant chemo treatments.
His family says he was scared of the treatments at first, so they decided to "suit up" to help him fight the cancer.
They turned Leone into Superman to give him all the courage he needed, and they dressed up right alongside of him.
They have become the Incredibles, Captain America, Spider-Man and more.
They say when the super-suits are on, superhuman strength is activated.
The Hernandez family says it helped turn around Leo's outlook on the situation.
The Hernandez family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for the ongoing cancer treatments.