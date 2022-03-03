One couple got exactly what they bargained for when they bought a farm in New York. They soon discovered more than a dozen cats roamed the property.
Emily Bott and Dylan Loewke say when they first toured the farm they noticed at least 15 feral cats. Their realtor told them the cats would be gone by the time they moved in, but Emily and Dylan had a different idea.
Dylan requested all of the cats stay on the property.
Emily says she had never even owned a cat before and was a bit hesitant at first. But, at the time she was working at the local humane society and knew she could get them spayed and neutered and rehomed if needed.
The couple took all of the cats to the vet and decided to keep every last one on the property.
Emily and Dylan gave the cats toys, treats and attention to help gain their trust. The couple even turned a storage room into a safe and warm spot for all of the cats.
The room now includes beds, heated cat houses, scratch posts and an intense cat walk.
Emily says they currently have 9 cats who don't leave the property and a few additional ones wander over from time to time.
Saving animals has always been a small part of the plan. They knew this farm would be perfect and they are hoping that within the next three years they will be able to get a farm sanctuary up and running.
The farm has a mailbox for those who want to send anything for the cats or even just letters at:
PMB 119
154 Cobblestone Court Plaza
Victor, New York
You can follow daily life on the farm on TikTok or Instagram.