FROST, Mn. -- Scott Legried is a bean farmer living in the city of Frost, which is just north of the Iowa border in Minnesota.

He's usually busy harvesting his crop around this time of year, but he was sidelined by an injury in mid-August.

Scott's neighbors knew that missing his annual harvest could put his business in jeopardy, so they decided to lend a hand.

They put out a call to recruit farmers willing to pull Scott's bean crop.

And the farming community responded.

Neighbors showed up with their trucks, combines and grain wagons.

They got together for a harvest lunch before they got to work in the fields.

Scott says it was moving to see everyone working together to keep his farm afloat.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help," said Scott. "If you need help for anything in your life, and somebody offers it, you know, willingly, there's a reason why they offered it to you. They care about your wellbeing and they want to do good for you."

Scott says he's feeling doubly blessed. He remembers a time 11 years ago when his dad passed away and his neighbors rallied around him to help out on the farm then too.

Scott says he hopes his story can teach people to be more open to accepting a little help from their friends.