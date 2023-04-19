A dad and daughter are happy to be out of the water after being rescued in a lake near Tampa this weekend.

They are lucky one of the rescuers had a flashlight.

The rescue was all caught on camera. It all began on Saturday when Christopher Snow and his 13-year-old daughter went jet skiing in Lake Thonotosassa.

The dad's girlfriend says she started to worry when they didn't come home, so she went out to the lake to look for them.

When she didn't see them anywhere, she called the sheriff's department and a nearby boater offered to take them out on the lake to look for Christopher and Alexis.

Video from the deputy sheriff's bodycam shows the moment boaters spotted the pair and rescued them.

He used his flashlight to find them. They threw a rope out to them and pulled them to the back of the boat. Alexis was pulled onto the boat first, then her dad.

It was quite an ordeal, and they were just exhausted by the time they reached them.

They were both wearing life vests, which certainly helped save their lives.

Christopher and Alexis said their jet ski sank and they were stuck out on the lake with no way to get back to land.

Once he was rescued, Christopher thanked everyone for saving him and his daughter. He also said he was not prepared for that kind of trouble. He said his life jacket wasn’t sized properly, so he said to use this as a reminder to make sure yours is fitted correctly.