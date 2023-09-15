A pilot is leaving a lasting impression on the airlines as he gets ready to retire.

And on one of his last flights, Southwest Airlines pilot Ruben Flowers got to recreate one of his favorite moments after more than 30 years on the job.

This is Captain Ruben in the cockpit, along with his son of the same name, Ruben Flowers. Young Ruben is also a pilot — a First Officer.

The two took the original photo 30 years ago, when First Officer Ruben was just a toddler. He says his dream was to fly with his dad one day, and the timing worked out.

He is starting his career as his father's is ending.

They recreated their favorite photo on a flight from Omaha to Chicago last spring. Southwest Airlines created this video detailing Captain Ruben's long career.

"I don't think he understands how many people he has touched. For me to come to this company and hear how much my dad has affected other people, and how it's carrying over to me and then as well my friends I came to speak about adopt a pilot and it's just been a major feeling for me to grow up," said First Officer Ruben.

There are a lot of pilots in their family, and it all started with Captain Ruben.

His brother and cousin were also on that retirement flight, so it was a family affair.

Captain Ruben has been looking back on his career and says there was a pivotal moment in his childhood when a pilot invited him up to the front of the plane to visit the cockpit. When he sat in the seat, he dreamed of being a pilot one day.

He then worked to make that dream come true, becoming a flight instructor after college and working for an airline after graduation.