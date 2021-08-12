Major League Baseball built a stadium at the fictional "Field of Dreams," and fans will finally be coming. The Yankees and the White Sox will play ball there Thursday night.
The moment you step onto the property at the Field of Dreams, you immediately feel like you are in the movie itself.
Fans will get to walk through the corn field from the original "Field of Dreams" movie, towards the MLB stadium. There they will be greeted by a maze and cardboard cutouts of the players before eventually getting to the ballpark.
For the lucky fans attending, it will certainly be a unique experience.
Some of the actors who were in the movie are pretty excited.
"I have to say, this is as magical structure as the small field was when we first came down here to shoot the movie," said Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner's character, in "Field of Dreams."
Fans are traveling to the game and sparing no expense. According to TickPick, tickets for the game on the secondary market are the most expensive for an MLB game on record.
The average purchase price for a single seat is more than $1,400.