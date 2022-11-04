A Florida couple and three others are recovering after a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles.

One of the victims is crediting her quick-thinking boyfriend with saving her life.

When you see the crash from earlier this week, it's hard to believe anyone survived. but they did.

This story all starts with a trip down Interstate 95.

It's a trip that should have been filled with hopeful anticipation.

Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su were leaving for a vacation, a cruise together, but they never made it to their destination.

They were in the back of an Uber when troopers say another car cut off a fuel tanker in front of them. The tanker flipped and their Uber driver, Carlos Molina, swerved to avoid the crash.

Police say their car hit the median, crashed into a pole, and that pole hit two other cars going in the opposite direction.

Bryan heard Su scream and their car was immediately surrounded by fire.

Bryan was able to get out of the car, but Su was not, so police say Bryan broke one of the back windows with his shoulder and head, and he crawled back in the car through the smashed rear window to pull Su out.

"I was sitting in the car and I was just thinking oh my God I'm not going to make this, we're not going to survive this, I'm going to die," Su Hninyi said.

Seconds after Su got out of the car, the car exploded.

The Uber driver was also able to make it out of the car.

All three suffered third degree burns and they have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

Bryan is a firefighter and his fellow firefighters say his swift actions and heroism saved Su's life. They said it's their turn now to step up and show him that his community is behind him, so they set up a go fund me for the couple.

The Uber driver has a go fund me page as well.