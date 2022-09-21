Giving students hands-on experience is key to helping them build confidence in their skills.

That's why a fire department is donating a great learning tool to a school in Montgomery County.

The Empire Hook and Ladder Co. is part of the Pottstown Fire Department.

The crew knows firsthand how having real-world training can make all the difference when the heat is on.

So when one of their trucks reached the end of its lifespan, they used it to help the next generation.

They donated their old reserve fire engine to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center.

It will be put to use as part of the school's protective services program.

Empire bought the fire engine in 1984, back when its firehouse was still at Chestnut and Franklin streets.

The crew says it stood the test of time. It was in service for nearly four decades, all the way up until last year.

Now it's being given a second life in the classroom.

Students say they feel they can truly excel now that they have an actual truck to use.

"Before we had this truck, we learned everything out of a textbook, and some of us didn't really understand everything, but now that it's here, we can do more hands-on activities and we could learn more," said Pamela Petion, student.

The teacher behind the school's protective services program says they're incredibly thankful for this investment in our area's future first responders.

The program isn't just limited to firefighting. It also offers police and EMS training.

It's a great starting point for students interested in starting a career in any of those fields.