A bride and groom in North Carolina are learning the meaning of "for better and for worse" right from the start.

It's something Panav and Victoria Jha will always remember, that's for sure, and it made for some memorable photographs. The happy couple got stuck in an elevator just after getting married and had to be rescued by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Panav and Victoria and four members of their bridal party were heading up to the 16th floor for an after party at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, but they never made it. The elevator they were in got stuck.

"We got up maybe five feet and then boom, doors kind of stuck," Panav said. "The door started to open and so I could see like the concrete wall right in front of me, and I could see the concrete wall behind me. I was like, that's not normal."

The Charlotte Fire Department came to their rescue and basically rebuilt a new elevator system using ropes, rescue equipment and anchors to hoist them all out, one by one.

Two and a half hours later, they were all out of the elevator. Sadly by that time, the bar at the hotel was closed, but the groom says they had great friends who took care of all their guests while they were occupied in the elevator.

Panav and Victoria said they were glad that at least they got stuck together and it wasn't just one of them in the elevator.

After everyone got some sleep, the Jhas met up with their rescuers the next day to thank them in person.