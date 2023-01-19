There's a new unique party bus making the rounds in North Carolina.

A pair of first responders turned an old fire truck into a new business.

Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews are firefighters in Asheville, North Carolina, and now they have a new business venture, after turning a retired fire truck into a party bus that you can rent.

Dakota and Terry's project started with a tanker truck, which they bought from a local fire department.

Over the span of eight weeks, they transformed it into a party-mobile.

Now it has room for up to 14 riders, with speakers so you can play music, lights and coolers for refreshments.

The firefighters say they've also used their other skills as first responders while out and about.

"We've stopped several times in different tours to kind of handle situations that's arose, came up throughout the city," said Whitaker.

"It just gives us a chance to interact with the public in a completely different atmosphere," Andrews said.

The "Hot Zone Party Fire Engine" has been running for about 6 months, and they already have plans for a second fire engine, so they'll have a party fleet you can rent.

Safety is important aboard the party bus. The benches on top of the fire truck have seatbelts. Dakota and Terry say that while there's no law people have to use them, they highly recommend it.