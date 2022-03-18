Legoland New York has a new master builder. The company has hired its first female for the job, and she says she hopes to inspire younger generations to follow their dreams.
Danielle Ross is excited she landed her dream job, what she calls "playing with Legos every day."
Now, the 25-year-old hopes to help re-imagine a new future for the company featuring even more women.
As the first female master builder at Legoland New York, Danielle spends her days installing and repairing models throughout the theme park. She also gets to build and design new Lego creations.
Her latest one, an underwater world. It features a sunken pirate ship and mermaids.
Danielle says she's always been creative but never played with Legos as a kid, in fact, she says she never even built with them until she started working at Legoland.
Danielle says she loves buliding and interacting with the kids.
Legoland New York reopens for the season on April 8th.
And, Danielle says there's a good chance you'll see her there, making sure each Lego is in its place.