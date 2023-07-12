The ESPY Awards will be handed out Wednesday night in LA for excellence in sports, and this year, first responders will be among the honorees.

They didn't run for a touchdown or make a tackle, but they did save NFL star Damar Hamlin's life.

The training staff for the Buffalo Bills will be honored for their heroism.

They'll be receiving the "Pat Tillman Award for Service."

Back in January, they rushed to the field after Damar went into cardiac arrest during a game.

The Tillman Foundation's co-founder Pat Tillman's widow says the staff "exemplified the utmost strength and resilience, jumping into action to perform life-saving measures when they were needed the most."

When they got to Damar on the field, they started CPR and used a defibrillator to bring him back to life.

Marie Tillman Shenton went on to say what happened to Damar was a frightening scenario and it happened on a world stage, during a football game that was being watched by millions, and that the team who saved him really mirrors Pat's passion and dedication to serving others.

Pat Tillman was the former NFL player who died in Afghanistan. He enlisted in the Army after 9/11.

Damar was cleared to get back on the field in April.

The 2023 ESPY Awards are Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.