Three fishermen in California decided to stay on the water a little longer one day. They didn't know that decision could have been the difference between life and death for two teens swept out to sea.
One of the men onboard caught the rescue on camera.
The fishermen were returning to Moss Landing Harbor after a day of salmon fishing.
They say they may never have come across the girls had it not been for a last-minute decision to stay in the water in order to catch a sixth salmon.
The teens were swimming in the ocean off Salinas River State Beach when they got caught in a rip tide.
Lifeguards say the girls were in the water for nearly 30 minutes.
The water temperature was just above 50 degrees, and hypothermia had started setting in.
"So we came and oh my god, the poor little girls were so cold," said Mike Arujo, the boat's captain. "I grabbed the first girl and helped her up. She was so cold when I picked her up, and she just collapsed on the deck."
The fishermen say it was luck that brought them to the girls that day.
Arujo says no boats were behind them on the water, and no boats were on their way out. It would've taken rescue crews at least another 30 minutes to get to the girls.
The teens were checked by paramedics at the harbor, then released to their parents.