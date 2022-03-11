A scenario that could have turned out very differently Sunday morning. A driver broke through barricades that were set up for a 10-K race in Pasco County, Florida.
the car was speeding and swerving, and that's when Florida State Trooper Toni Schuck made a decision that would change the course of what happened next.
The driver raced past several other officers, heading straight towards a group of runners.
Dash cam video caught the moment the trooper put her car directly in the middle of the road, blocking the driver's path just a half mile from the race's starting point.
The trooper says she thought the driver might stop, but the driver did not and hit the troopers car head on.
The cars were both very damaged after the wreck.
"It's hard because I've done this for 26 years and I've never been in this position. I've never been in this position where I've had to put myself for somebody else," said Trooper Schuck.
Florida Highway Patrol arrested the driver, saying she was driving under the influence. The trooper here saved all those runners, though she ended up in the hospital, she will be ok.