Kentucky has had its fair share of snow so far this winter, so one woman decided to share it.
A Florida teacher found out only two of her students had ever seen snow, so she set out to change that.
Robin Hughes has a sister, Amber, who lives in Kentucky. Since they had so much snow, Robin asked her sister to make a snowman and overnight it to her so she could show her students.
At first, Amber wasn't sure it would work but she went for it. She created "Lucky" the snowman.
She wrapped him up in foil, put him in a styrofoam box, surrounded by ice packs and shipped him 800 miles to Tampa.
Lucky made it and Robin said he was a huge hit in the classroom.
"Anything I can do as a teacher to bring joy to the classroom and also teach them a little something, then it makes it all worth it. And my sister was just the greatest partner in crime to help me do that so, he was perfect," said Robin.