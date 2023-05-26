A flag is flying at the legion post in Berks County to honor the life and service of a marine from Montgomery County.

It's all part of the Flags of the Brave program.

The flag that's flying for the next 30 days out in front of the Charles B. Yerger American Legion in Boyertown is that of Marine Lance Corporal Ethan Jelinski. He was born and raised in Souderton. His family tells us he graduated from Souderton High and studied welding at the tech center. Ethan enlisted in the marines right after graduation. That was in 2017.

He was in the intelligence department in the corps, but sadly, he died just two years later in 2019.

His family and friends came together this weekend to watch as his flag was raised and where it will remain for the next 30 days.

"Veterans need to be remembered and this is one way to remember those who aren't with us anymore. It's an outward display for 30 days. Every time the family comes over here to see that, they can see the flag hoisted up high, furling in the wind like it is today which is a beautiful sight and remember," said Valentine Bartchak, Commander Post 471.

Commandar Valentine Bartchak says the Flags of the Brave program is about remembering and celebrating the life and service of every veteran whose flag they fly. When it's all said and done, he says we owe it to them to never forget and we owe it to future generations to always remember.

If you have a flag of a family member or a friend who served and is no longer with us and you want to have the post fly it in honor of them, you can contact the post by email at legionpost471@gmail.com.

They do not have to be from the area. They can be from anywhere in the US. The only requirement is that they served honorably.