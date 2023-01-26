A man from Atlanta reached across the aisle and changed an entire experience for one nervous woman on an airplane.

The woman was flying on Endeavor Airlines, which is part of Delta. She was going from Charlotte, North Carolina to JFK airport in New York, and she was very nervous about the flight.

Luckily, she was on the same flight as flight attendant Floyd Dean Shannon.

Floyd has only been a flight attendant for three months, but he has an instinct about people and a kindness that was on full display during this flight.

When the woman boarded the plane, Floyd said he knew she was nervous right away. She had started sweating before they even took off.

Once they were safely in the air, he turned to his partner and asked if she could do the briefing so that he could go talk to her. He sat down on the aisle floor and held the passenger's hand.

"I sat down and I said, 'are you ok?' She said, 'I don’t want this. I’m embarrassed.' And I said, 'there’s no need to be embarrassed. I’m here.' I explained everything to her from what noise, what wave turbulence we had going on. I just reassured her that safety is important and we want you to have a good experience with us," he said.

A passenger one row behind them took a picture that went viral.

Molly Simonson Lee shared the picture of Floyd sitting on the floor on her Facebook page with a post that read "check out this gem of a flight attendant," and then she asked Delta to give Floyd a raise.

And instead of just waiting for that pay raise, Molly set up a GoFundMe for Floyd.

Floyd says he's happy to share his routes so he can comfort you if you are nervous to fly. He says he's here to serve, he's here to give and just wants to share his love with everyone.