One Florida teen spent part of the pandemic creating a special home for someone in need.
Mia Bonutti is a senior at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach County, Florida.
She spent a lot of time during the pandemic working on 30-foot long camper to give back to the community.
This camper will be donated to someone in need of a home.
The project is a part of her school's independent study program, where students get to pursue projects they come up with.
School officials say when you provide students the opportunity to find things on their own, they end up doing amazing things.
Mia says the experience has helped her hone her woodworking skills and helped her connect to folks who lost their homes during the pandemic.
"I really want to make a space for someone who has lost everything and having them at the house, even if it is temporary," said Mia.
Mia says when she began thinking about making the space her own, she realized there were others who really needed it.
Since the home has wheels, it will be donated to Veteran Car Donations in West Palm Beach.