Some kids at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia got a special surprise this week.

Flyers center Scott Laughton and his wife, Chloe, visited the Philadelphia location and toured the new Flyers-themed playroom.

"Any time we can have the Philadelphia Flyers here interacting with the kids, just making sure that their day-to-day life can be something different and exciting, it really means a lot to all of us. And, you can just tell by the smiles on the families and the kids' faces," said Ashley Leiss, communications manager of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Philadelphia.

The room was sponsored by Flyers Charities in partnership with Toyota.

It serves as an enriching environment for kids while they stay at the house.

During the visit, Scott and Chloe got in on the fun. Scott joined the kids in a game of bubble hockey. He also joined volunteers later in the evening to serve dinner to families.

"It's really cool for us to finally come see everything here and to be able to give a helping hand," he said. "Something cool to kind of come in and just have some fun and play with your friends."

Scott and Chloe also gifted the kids staying at the house with Flyers beanie hats.

The Ronald McDonald House helps provide comfort and hope for families with kids battling childhood illnesses by providing a place for them to stay during treatments and appointments.