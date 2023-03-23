The Philadelphia Flyers want to make sure young women know about careers in the sports world.

The organization just started a new program called Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders. It gives young women a behind-the-scenes look at what it would be like to work for a professional sports team.

They paired 25 young women ages 14-22 with female leaders and executives within the Flyers organization.

The young women got credentials and spent some time with their mentors during Tuesday night's game against the Florida Panthers.

"I'm a theater major and I never expected that this would be a place that I would enjoy so much, and so coming to Wells Fargo and seeing all of that on a much bigger scale was so exciting to me, so it's been thrilling being here tonight," said Lauren Koranda, a student at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

The young women got to be part of the meetings and see the work that goes into the games from start to finish. They were involved in lots of different areas like marketing, communications, game presentation, sales, events, and community relations.

"It's super important for young women to have women in the sports industry to look up to and to even have a program like this," said Tina DiVilio, senior director of game presentation. "It means a lot to me to be on the mentor side of it because as a young woman, there weren't any, very many, females for me to look up to, but I did have a lot of people who did help me along the way and having a shadowing experience is essentially what got my career started."

It was a true game day experience.