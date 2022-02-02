It's a bird... it's a plane... it's... a car? A new invention straight out of a sci-fi movie is blurring the lines.
And where this car is going, it doesn't need roads.
When you think of exciting future technology, what comes to mind? For many, its flying cars.
They've dominated science fiction for decades, from Star Trek to the Jetsons. One manufacturer in Slovakia is making what was once a dream into a reality.
This is Klein Vision's "AirCar." It does exactly what you'd want a flying car to do, offering the ability to take to the skies with the flexibility to drive home afterwards.
The creation comes from a team of just eight, who spent more than 100,000 hours producing the prototype. The "AirCar" is powered by a conventional BMW engine, which means you can fuel it at a gas station.
Now, it's one step closer to becoming something you could own one day.
The "AirCar" was recently awarded the Slovak Transport Authorities certificate of airworthiness. After 70-hours of rigorous testing, it was concluded that it's up to European aviation safety standards, and ready for the skies.
Its creators are confident that once these flying cars take off they'll create and disrupt entire industries. Klein Vision says it hopes to have the "AirCar" commercially available within 12 months.
That gives you plenty of time to learn how to fly, because a pilot's license will be required. There's also a cost barrier.
A spokesperson for the company says the price of innovation will cost anywhere from $550,000 to $1.1 million.