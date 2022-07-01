The price of gas has many people questioning their summer plans. It can be especially expensive to hit the water in a gas-guzzling motor boat.

But the future of boating is looking brighter.

A tech startup in Sweden called Candela designed a boat powered entirely by batteries.

And their innovation doesn't stop there.

Their unique design allows the boat to lift itself out of the water, almost as if it's "flying" above the waves.

The engineers didn't just do that for looks. The technology they're using to get the boat out of the water is called a hydrofoil.

They allow the boat to reach above the water's surface and drift without creating a wake. This makes the boats faster and even more battery efficient.

They're fully-electric, have a long range and have zero carbon emissions.

It seems like this is where the future of boats is headed, as long as Candela can get the price down.

Right now, their personal hydrofoil crafts cost well over $300,000.

But you may have the chance to ride one sooner than you think.

Candela is using the same technology to create water taxis and small ferries. These future crafts could carry up to 30 passengers.

And given their power, speed and efficiency, it looks like these "flying" ferries could really take off.

Those passengers crafts are expected to hit the water in Stockholm Sweden as early as next year.

