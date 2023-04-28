This is a great way to help out your neighbors, and try out some food trucks. There will be lots of trucks at Dorney this weekend.

All of the non-perishable food items collected at the Food Truck Drive will help benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and the pantries that it serves.

Along with those donations helping those in need, Second Harvest has also started growing food.

It's doing it through The Seed Farm in Upper Milford Township near Emmaus.

It's growing things like tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, and so much more.

It gets distributed by food pantries across the Lehigh Valley.

"It's wonderful to be able to offer that to neighbors in need," said Katy Hunter, Program Administrator for the Seed Farm. "I know the kids are getting access to fresh produce getting a chance to experience different flavors and different vegetables and different fruits."

Last years Food Truck Drive collected enough food for 42,000 meals.

So whether it's food drives, or fresh produce right from the farm, the goal is to make sure no neighbor goes hungry.

If you want to help Second Harvest Food Bank, you can show up for the Food Truck Food Drive this Saturday at Dorney Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.