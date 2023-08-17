It takes a lot of courage for kids to stand up to their bullies, especially when they feel different from everyone else.

One 11-year-old now knows a whole college football team has his back.

Dominique Hawkins has some new friends. The football team at the University of Louisiana-Monroe reached out to him after hearing about his struggles with bullying.

"I saw your story. I just thought, 'Man, that's a brave dude right there,'" said ULM tight end Rylan Green. "I had to come meet you. I had to meet you."

Green heard about Hawkins' struggles with bullying on the local news.

Hawkins has special needs, and he told reporters he started having anxiety and depression from the way he was treated by some kids at school.

Green and the team say they wanted to show their support and have some fun playing football with the young boy.

Some team members also shared their own experiences with bullying.

"I told him, I said, 'You know, I think he can look around and see all these big strong football players, but in reality, that takes a whole other level of strength to do what he does and get up every day and go to school, and I admire that,'" Green said.

"They gave me confidence," 11-year-old Hawkins said. "And they told me that everyone in the world is not mean."

The team surprised Hawkins with a ULM jersey, hat, bracelet and tickets to the season's home opener.

Hawkins says the experience made him feel like part of the team.