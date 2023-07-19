Some former exchange students made a special trip back to the U.S. this summer to reunite with a family they all have a connection to.

Seven former exchange students from all over the world came back to a town in North Dakota that holds a special place in all of their hearts.

It's all because of Dean and Pat Conrad.

Through the '80s and '90s, the Conrads hosted eight exchange students.

This summer, the Conrads invited all of their former exchange students to come back for a visit.

"These kids come into your house as an exchange student for a year and they come into your heart forever," Pat said.

It was quite a reunion.

"They're just having fun talking to each other. Comparing, you know, what's it like in your country? What's it like here?" Pat said.

Some of the students they hadn't seen in more than 30 years and none of the students had ever met each other, but the former exchange students say they instantly felt bonded by their shared love for the Conrads.

"It felt like we were family, even though we met for the first time," said Helle Bagger Nielsen, of Denmark.

Dean and Pat have been planning this reunion for a long time. COVID put a wrench in their planning so they were so happy to be able to have everyone get together.

They have moved to a new home since they had all these exchange students so they took a trip back to their old home so that the students could reminisce.

The former exchange students were from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Japan, Germany and Ukraine.