IONE, Ca. -- An elementary school principal in California went on quite a journey to get him where he is today.

He went from student to custodian, and now he runs the school.

Mike Huss was born and raised in Ione, California. That's just east of Sacramento.

He says he never thought he'd work in education when he was a student at the city's elementary school, but he's still there, all these years later, and he's had a lot of different jobs there.

Mike started working as a janitor at the school 30 years ago when he went back to school to become a teacher.

Mike stayed in that teaching role for 19 years, and he became a beloved teacher in the school.

He says he was prepared to start his 20th year teaching 5th grade when the school board gave him a different offer.

Mike says he was humbled when the school board told him he was the leader they needed, and they offered him the job of principal.

He took it, and said he wanted to let his young son know that education and dedication meant something.

"I wanted to show my young son, when I went back to school," Mike Huss said, "that if your dad can do this, if your dad can be the school janitor, maintain a good grade point average, and become a school teacher, than you can accomplish anything in this life."

Mike says he hopes his story will teach kids to try and see themselves in a different light, and push them to work for where they want to be in life.

Ione Elementary School officials say Mike is so popular that kids keep stopping by the principals office to see if they can get in to see him.