A former spelling bee champion in Nevada is now using her words to help others.
14-year-old Mischa Abad won her state's spelling bee in 2018, when she was in 5th grade. Now, she's using all the words she knows and putting them to paper and sending words of encouragement to seniors.
Mischa started Uplifting Deliveries and makes her own cards and sends them to seniors to brighten their day.
Mischa says she sent a lot of cards to seniors when she was younger but never thought about starting a nonprofit to do it on a larger scale until we started living through the pandemic.
Mischa is partnering with a restaurant in Las Vegas as well as the nonprofit Delivering with Dignitiy, which takes meals to seniors.
She says each meal that goes out for delivery now comes with a homemade card. Her goal was to get 300 cards to seniors by the end of this month.
Mischa says the response from the community has been so great, she set a new goal of 1,000 cards.
If you want to help out or learn more about Mischa's work, search Uplifting Deliveries on Instagram.