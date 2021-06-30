They say one person's trash is another person's treasure.
One woman in Colorado has made a new career out of turning junk into art.
Former teacher Heidi Calega in the Denver area says she was cleaning out her closets during the pandemic when she came across a lot of old stuff from her school days.
She says she couldn't bear to part with the items, so she decided to get creative.
She began making portraits using beads, buttons, and necklaces.
She soon started going out on adventures to look for old stuff she could use. She headed out to parking lots, picking up whatever she could get her hands on.
Calega said she took up the hobby as a way to just get through the pandemic, but, now, she considers herself a self-taught professional trash artist.
She said she's been going through supplies like crazy. She had to order an industrial-sized box of hot glue.
She also put a post online seeking items for her portraits, and now people are leaving bags of items at her doorstep.