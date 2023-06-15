If you're looking for something to do this summer, you might want to take a tour in Lebanon County that will give you a glimpse of a rare butterfly.

We first told you about this last year, but the tours at Fort Indiantown Gap were already sold out. There's still time to register and see the butterfly for yourself this year.

It's the rare regal fritillary butterfly, and during June and July, workers are offering free guided tours of the only population of this butterfly in the eastern U.S.

Reservations are required. The tours are rain or shine, and this year they are happening on June 30th, July 1st, 7th and 8th.

The butterflies are a deep orange with white spots. They start emerging in June and by mid-July, they are well into their mating season.

You'll tour their habitat with the gap's wildlife guides and they'll explain how the military presence at the gap actually allows these butterflies to thrive.

They used to be in every county in Pennsylvania and you could find them from Colorado to Maine, but the butterflies are in jeopardy and now this is one of the only places you can see them.

Fort Indiantown Gap is an active military base, home to the Pennsylvania National Guard. That's part of why the butterflies thrive there because the land is constantly being turned over.

They have a lot of different plants and animals on base, and the guides will talk about all the conservation work they are doing there.

Tours last about an hour.