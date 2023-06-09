Students all over the country are making their way across stages at their schools as they graduate.

And in Maryland, two grads say they never could have done it without their mom.

This one was in Owings Mills, Maryland, outside of Baltimore.

And the new graduates say their mom deserves part of the credit.

Gordon Burrell and Dennis Parker walked across the stage at New Town High School on Tuesday and now there are diplomas in their hands.

it was a long road for the teens, both foster children. And Cecelia McFadden was their foster mom.

She took in Dennis when he was just a week old and Gordon when he was two.

A couple of years later she adopted them both.

Through the years, Cecelia has fostered 15 children.

Gordon says without her, there would be no graduation.

"Honestly, without a mother, I'd have just gone into foster care and everything. My life probably would have been messed up," said Gordon. "Probably would have been in the streets, maybe selling drugs, a lot of other stuff. She was there, she was the protector, the caregiver. She made sure no matter what we never looked down on ourselves."

Gordon says he was bullied and called names at school for having a severe hearing loss. Cecilia helped him through that and made sure the boys made school a priority no matter what.

They are making plans for the futures now. Gordon is going to study music in college and Dennis is going to learn a trade.

"We are losing too many males in the street, too many. I said you already have two things going wrong for you right now, you're black and you're male. I said you need that education," said Cecelia. "And I said if you get that education, no one can take that away from you. As long as you can read and write and count, you're going to be okay. You can make it."