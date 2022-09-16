ERLANGER, Ky. -- Four golfers crushed a world record by continuously playing one of the longest games ever.

These guys really love playing golf and it's a good thing because they played for a full 24 hours, and they beat the Guinness World Record for the most holes of miniature golf in 24 hours by a foursome.

The idea got going last October when the course owner mentioned he thought they could be in the running for the record.

One of the golfers, Cole Hetzel, tracked down the existing record. He found that it was set in Germany, 2005.

So he got a foursome together, his dad Chris and two friends, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger.

They set everything up at Putt-Putt Golf Erlanger in northern Kentucky, and they set out on their record breaking mission.

It took 24 hours, 116-and-a-half rounds, 14,664 strokes, and almost 20 miles of walking.

They beat the pre-existing record by 657 holes.

And they had another, more important mission to serve. They collected donations for Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian and disaster relief organization.

The group is supporting victims of the devastating floods that hit Kentucky last month. One of the golfers is a volunteer with the mission.

They raised $3,000.

The guys are no stranger to breaking world records. They also hold the record for longest time playing four square and longest wiffle ball game.