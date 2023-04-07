WEST EASTON, Pa. - During challenging times people often look for the helpers: the people who are doing the good work.

Those helpers are getting some free burgers this weekend, thanks to a pub in Northampton County.

"Dubs on Fifth" in West Easton is offering what they're calling "a burger on us" to firefighters and first responders who fought the massive warehouse fire earlier this week.

In an announcement on Facebook, the owners say they thank and applaud the emergency workers for their service.

They say those workers are "of endless value to the community."

You'll remember the warehouse fire was on Tuesday. It was long day for first responders and they have been out at the scene every day since, watching for hot spots and flare ups.

So this was a way for Dubs to say thank you for that hard work. Dubs is on Fifth Street.

On Facebook, The Dubs owners say they are proud to serve so many brave firefighters and first responders who worked tirelessly the past few days. They say it's times these that make you appreciate your community coming together.

And this burger offer is for anytime this weekend.