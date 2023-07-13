There are all sorts of summer camps for kids, and one that is currently happening in Philadelphia is hoping to inspire the next generation of construction workers.

Camp organizers say they're hoping that some of those workers in the future will be women.

This camp is more than just learning how to swing a hammer and saw something in half. It's about empowering girls to realize they can be anything they want to be.

The construction camps are free, and they are happening right now at different sites in Philly. The camp is called MyWIC, which stands for Mentoring Young Women in Construction.

They've been offering this camp for 13 years now, and this year -- now through mid August -- girls in seventh through 12th grades are learning about the construction industry.

Each day, the girls will learn about a specialty within the trades like carpentry, what it's like to be an electrician, a steamfitter, a plumber and what it's like to be on a construction site. It's real life experience that organizers say they hope inspires these young women to think about a career in construction.

The girls are meeting with women who are already in the business, so there's a mentoring aspect to this camp as well.

The day camp is run by the National Association of Women in Construction, and it's free for the girls. It's partially funded by Girls Inc of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey, and the company, Nest.