A group of acrobats in France goes to great heights -- literally -- to conserve energy.

There are 9 members of the Wizzy Gang. They are known on social media for jumping between buildings and backflipping over waterfalls, but what they went viral for is what they do each night.

They use parkour to fight light pollution.

They saw a video of someone turning off a street light with a wooden stick and thought, "Hey, we can turn off lights by jumping," so they've been going around town turning off businesses' lighted signs.

They call their mission "Operation Firefly."

In this part of France, the signs have interrupter switches above the storefronts on the outside, so you flick the switch, and the light turns off.

They say light pollution is a big problem and can mess with our body clocks and affect wildlife, and it makes it harder to see the stars.

The lights also require energy, so turning them off reduces consumption.

The acrobats started doing this in 2019. They started posting videos in 2020 and quickly grew a following online. Follow them on Instagram @gang_wizzy.