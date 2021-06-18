A local organization's goal to improve the health of people and the planet is getting a helpful boost.
The Rodale Institute in Berks County received a check Thursday for more than $1 million.
The money is from a campaign the group operated along with Giant grocery stores.
Here's how it worked: if you shopped at Giant, you could round up your final bill before you paid to the nearest dollar. Every little bit helps, because that extra change that folks decided to round up added up to $1.2 million.
The change is now going to Rodale's efforts to consult and train farmers and conduct research.