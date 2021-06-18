A local organization's goal to improve the health of people and the planet is getting a helpful boost.

The Rodale Institute in Berks County received a check Thursday for more than $1 million.

The money is from a campaign the group operated along with Giant grocery stores.

Here's how it worked: if you shopped at Giant, you could round up your final bill before you paid to the nearest dollar. Every little bit helps, because that extra change that folks decided to round up added up to $1.2 million.

The change is now going to Rodale's efforts to consult and train farmers and conduct research.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.