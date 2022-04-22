A 9-year-old has taken the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu by storm. Now she's vying for a win in an international competition this summer.
She's just 64 pounds, and if you watch Sufina Grajo fight, you'll see why she's ranked among the best fighters in the world.
Sufina says she started learning jiu-jitsu two years ago so she could defend herself against bullies.
Then she started winning, against girls and boys.
She is currently ranked No. 15 in the world for jiu-jitsu fighters 18 and under.
Now, she's training to take on the best of the best at an international competition in Florida this July.
Her end goal is to be the No. 1 fighter in the world.
"I'm really excited for that because I got third place, the last time I got second place, and now I'm going to go for gold," she said.
Sufina says jiu-jitsu has taught her how to be "really strong and skillful."
She says just doing it makes her feel "really good."
Sufina lives in Rhode Island. She trains at Brazilian Top Team in a town nearby in Massachusetts.