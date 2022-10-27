A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media.

Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.

So one night, to let go of the stress, Mike made an impulse buy online, never knowing it would lead him to this.

He bought three drunk gnomes, and now TikTok is helping spread the gnome love.

He thought it would be funny to set them out in his yard at his home in Northampton County and build a little village around them, so he did. His "Gnomedom" was an immediate hit on social media.

He built a lot of the little structures for the gnomes to hang out in, bought lots more gnomes, and the idea was so silly and fun for him, that he kept going.

And he kept posting about his gnomes' adventures.

A nighttime scene uses all solar lights. He has them around the buildings and bridges so it's lit up at night.

He's pretty crafty, but he says in the nursing field, there aren't too many ways you can be creative and you're not creating anything tangible. This hobby is therapeutic for him and let's him use all that creativity.

Now that family, friends and coworkers have found out about the "gnomedom," they've started contributing to Mike's gnome habit by giving him gnomes and accessories.

Folks who see the videos were asking how they can add to the creations, so he set up a PO Box:

PO Box #300

9 N. Main St.

Nazareth, PA 18064